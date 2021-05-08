Day 6 of the Second Phase of Second B: prior to the Badalona match

05/07/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the sixth day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see the Badalona and to Hercules in the Municipal State of Badalona.

The Badalona He is looking forward to recovering points in the match that corresponds to the sixth day after having lost his last game against La Nucía by a score of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the four games played to date in the Second Phase of Second B with a figure of 21 goals in favor and 20 against.

Regarding visitors, the Hercules he had just won his last two games 2-0 and 1-2, the first against him Llagostera as a local and the second before him Cornellà out of his field, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Badalona. To date, of the four games played by the Hercules In the Second Phase of Second B, he has won three of them and accumulates a figure of 16 goals conceded against 20 in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Badalona has managed to win in their only duel played so far at home in the Second Phase of Second B. As a visitor, the Hercules It has a balance of one victory and one loss in two games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal State of Badalona, in fact, the numbers show two wins and four draws in favor of the Badalona. Likewise, the locals have a total of six matches in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of Second B. The last match they played in Badalona and the Hercules in this tournament it took place in December 2019 and ended with a result of 1-2 for the locals.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the visitors are above the Badalona with a difference of one point. The team of Manolo gonzalez he ranks fifth with 32 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors are in second position with 33 points.