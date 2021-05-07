Day 5 of the Second Phase of Third Division: previous match UM Escobedo

05/07/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 18:00 the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the UM Escobedo and to Seven Villas in the Eusebio Arce.

The UM Escobedo reaches the fifth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Cayon in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the four games played to date and have managed to score 28 goals in favor and 23 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Seven Villas managed to defeat the Stumble 3-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Cobo, Ganzabal Y Adrian, so he hopes to repeat the marker, now in the stadium of the UM Escobedo. Of the four games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Seven Villas He has won two of them and has conceded 22 goals against and scored 37 in favor.

Regarding the results as a local, the UM Escobedo he has achieved a balance of one defeat and one draw in two games played in his stadium, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the tournament. In the role of visitor, the Seven Villas He has been defeated twice in his two matches that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the UM Escobedo.

The two rivals had already met in the past at the stadium of the UM Escobedo and the balance is four defeats and four draws for the locals. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have three games in a row winning at home against the Seven Villas. The last time they played the UM Escobedo and the Seven Villas in this tournament it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, the Seven Villas he is ahead in the standings with a difference of 10 points with respect to his rival. At this time, the UM Escobedo it has 38 points and is in sixth position. For their part, the visitors have 48 points and occupy the fourth position in the competition.