Day 5 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: previous to the Vilafranca match

05/08/2021 at 12:35 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:30 p.m. the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Vilafranca and to Cerdanyola in the Camp Municipal d’Esports.

The Vilafranca He is looking forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the fifth day after suffering a defeat against him. Girona B in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the competition began, the locals have won in one of the four games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 35 goals scored against 21 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Cerdanyola could not win at Terrassa in his last match (1-2), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Vilafranca. Of the four games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Cerdanyola he has won zero of them and has a balance of 36 goals scored against 24 goals conceded.

As a local, the Vilafranca they have won once and been beaten once in two games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving the visitors opportunities for positive results. In the role of visitor, the Cerdanyola He has a balance of two defeats in two games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with him. Vilafranca.

The rivals had already met before in the Camp Municipal d’Esports and the balance is two defeats and three draws in favor of the Vilafranca. In addition, the visitors do not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Vilafranca. The last time both teams played in the competition was in November 2019 and the result was a draw (0-0).

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of three points with respect to the Vilafranca. The Vilafranca He arrives at the meeting with 44 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 41 points and occupy the fifth position in the tournament.