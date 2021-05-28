Day 5 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: previous match of Unión Viera

05/28/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 12:00 the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Union Viera and to Buzanada in the Pepe Gonçalvez.

The Union Viera He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the fifth day after suffering a defeat against him Tenerife B in the previous match by a result of 4-0. Since the start of the season, the locals have not won any of the four games played to date, with 29 goals in favor and 41 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Buzanada He took the victory against the Lanzarote during their last match of the competition (3-1), with so many Lees, Rosemary Y Pirri, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Union Viera. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them and accumulates a figure of 25 goals conceded compared to 38 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Union Viera they have lost twice in two games played so far, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the Buzanada has a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Union Viera to take the victory.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Union VieraIn fact, the numbers show a victory and a defeat in favor of the local team. The last match between Union Viera and the Buzanada This tournament was played in January 2020 and ended with a 0-0 draw.

In reference to its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Buzanada they are ahead of the home team with a 16-point lead. The Union Viera He comes into the game in sixth position with 26 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is first with 42 points.