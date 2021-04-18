Day 4 of the Second Phase of Third Division: prior to the Robres duel

04/18/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 00:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Robres and to San Juan in the san blas.

The Robres He faces the match of the fourth day with the desire to add more points to his classification table after signing a draw against him Tamarite in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won two of the three matches played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 30 goals in favor and 33 against.

On the visitors’ side, the San Juan lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous match against the Sabinanigo, so he will seek a triumph over the Robres to set the course in the tournament. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the San Juan He has won zero of them and adds a figure of 75 goals conceded against zero in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Robres He knew how to defend his goal in his only home match in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At home, the San Juan failed to win in his only away match.

Previously, there have been other confrontations in the fiefdom of the Robres and the results are a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they faced the Robres and the San Juan in this tournament it was in March 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 2-1 for the visitors.

Regarding his position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Robres they are ahead of the visiting team with a 33-point lead. The Robres He arrives at the meeting with 33 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. For his part, San Juan it has zero points and is ranked twelfth in the competition.