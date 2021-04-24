Day 4 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Ciudad de Lucena match

04/24/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

The Lucena City receives this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. the visit of the Xerez in the Lucena City Stadium during their fourth duel in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Lucena City comes with reinforced spirits for the match of the fourth day after achieving victory away from his field in the Municipal Alfonso Murube by 2-3 in front of Ceuta, with goals from Alan, Michael Y Juan Delgado. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won one of the two games played to date and have managed to score 38 goals for and 18 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Xerez he won his last two matches of the competition against him Salerm Puente Genil in his fief and the San Roque Lepe away from home, 3-1 and 0-1 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Lucena City. Of the three games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Xerez he has won two of them with a figure of 27 goals in favor and 12 against.

At home, the Xerez they took the victory in their only away meeting.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Lucena CityIn fact, the numbers show a victory and two draws for the local team. In addition, the locals have a total of three consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match between Lucena City and the Xerez This competition was played in February 2020 and ended with a 2-2 draw.

At this time, the Lucena City it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in third place with 44 points in the standings. As for his rival, the Xerez, is in fourth position with 42 points.