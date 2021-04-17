Day 3 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Atlético Albacete duel

04/17/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

The Marchamalo travel this Sunday to Andrés Iniesta Sports City to measure yourself with Athletic Albacete in his third round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Athletic Albacete faces wanting to recover points in the match corresponding to the third day after suffering a defeat against him Toledo in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the start of the season, the locals have not won in any of the two matches played to date with a figure of 35 goals in favor and 12 against.

For his part, Marchamalo won the victory against the Calvo Sotelo Puertollano during their last match of the competition (2-0), with goals from Atance Y Nachete, so it aims to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of Athletic Albacete. Before this match, the Marchamalo had won in one of the two games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 28 goals scored against 12 conceded.

As a local, the Athletic Albacete they suffered a defeat at their stadium in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the Marchamalo he was also defeated in his only away meeting.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Athletic Albacete and the results are eight victories, three defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the MarchamaloWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last match between Athletic Albacete and the Marchamalo This competition was played in February 2019 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, the Marchamalo it is ahead in the standings with a difference of three points with respect to its rival. The team of Mario Simon he ranks third with 45 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Marchamalo, is first in the standings with 48 points.