Day 2 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Ribamontán al Mar duel

04/16/2021 at 5:05 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 17:00 the match of the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure at Ribamontan and to Solar in the Barceñuela.

The Ribamontán al Mar comes to the second match with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after having drawn 1-1 against the Castro in his last game.

For his part, Solar He took the victory against the Corner during their last match of the competition (2-1), with goals from William Y Parro, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the Ribamontán al Mar.

The rivals had already met before in the Barceñuela and the balance is a defeat and a draw in favor of the Ribamontán al Mar. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Ribamontan. The last game they played on Ribamontan and the Solar In this competition it took place in December 2019 and ended with a result of 0-2 in favor of the visitors.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the classification of the Second Phase of Third Division (13 points), so this match could help to tie the tie. The home team is in tenth place, while the visiting team is in ninth place.