Day 2 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Conquense match

The Conquense plays this Sunday at 12:00 his second game of the Second Phase of the Third Division against the UD Almansa in the Municipal La Fuensanta.

The Conquense optimistically faces the match of the second day to channel a positive streak after having won at Manzanares in the Jose Camacho by 1-2, with goals from Verdejo Y Paco Tomás.

Regarding the visiting squad, the UD Almansa could not win at Madridejos in his last game (0-2), so he will seek a victory against the Conquense to set the course in the tournament.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal La Fuensanta, obtaining as a result four victories and two draws in favor of the Conquense. Likewise, the locals have a streak of two games in a row winning at home against the UD Almansa. The last game they played on Conquense and the UD Almansa in this competition took place in November 2019 and ended with a result of 0-1 in favor of the Conquense.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the Conquense. The Conquense He arrives at the meeting with 25 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For its part, the UD Almansa it has 23 points and occupies the fourth position in the classification.