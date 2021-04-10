Day 2 of the Second Phase of Second B: prior to the Alcoyano meeting

04/10/2021 at 5:24 PM CEST

The Alcoyano plays this Sunday at 17:00 his second game of the Second Phase of Second B against the Gymnastic on The Collao.

The Alcoyano wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to the second day after having lost their last match against him Barcelona B by a score of 2-1.

On the visitors’ side, the Gimnàstic Tarragona reaped a two-way tie against the Villarreal B, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in The Collao, obtaining as a result five victories, one defeat and one draw in favor of the Alcoyano. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against GymnasticWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last match that both teams played in this tournament was in February 2015 and ended with a 1-0 result for the locals.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by five points in favor of the Gimnàstic Tarragona. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 31 points in the standings. For its part, the visiting team is third with 36 points.