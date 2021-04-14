Day 16 of the First Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Las Palmas C match

04/13/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The palms receives this Wednesday at 20:00 the visit of the Villa Santa Brígida in the Gran Canaria Stadium Annex during his sixteenth game in the First Phase of the Third Division.

Regarding the visiting team, the Villa Santa Brígida was defeated 0-1 in the last match he played against the Lanzarote, so he will seek a triumph over the Las Palmas C to set the course in the tournament. Of the 16 games he has played in this season of the First Phase of the Third Division, the Villa Santa Brígida he has won five of them with a figure of 16 goals in favor and 17 against.

Regarding the results as a local, Las Palmas C he has won five times, lost twice and drawn once in eight games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want to lose more points at home. At home, the Villa Santa Brígida has won twice and been beaten three times in his seven games so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of Las Palmas C if you want to improve these figures.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Las Palmas C, the numbers show a win and a draw for the hosts. Likewise, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against Villa Santa Brígida. The last time they faced each other The palms and the Villa Santa Brígida in the competition was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 0-1 result in favor of the The palms.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of the Third Division, we can see that the locals are above the Villa Santa Brígida with a difference of nine points. Las Palmas C He arrives at the meeting with 27 points in his locker and occupying fourth place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Villa Santa Brígida, is in eighth position with 18 points.