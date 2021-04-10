Day 15 of the First Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Union Puerto duel

Apr 10, 2021 at 1:03 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. the match of the fifteenth day of the First Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Union Port and to Lanzarote in the Municipal Los Pozos.

The Union Port aims to add a victory in the competition after winning their last two matches 3-1 and 1-3, the first against him San fernando in his field and the second against him Union Viera at home. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the 16 matches played to date and have managed to score 21 goals for and 28 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Lanzarote won his last two competition matches against him Villa Santa Brígida out of his field and the Polished Bakery in his stadium, by 0-1 and 1-0 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Union Port. To date, of the 16 games that the team has played in the First Phase of the Third Division, it has won six of them with a figure of 16 goals in favor and 15 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Union Port he has won four times, lost twice and drawn twice in eight games played so far, which means he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Lanzarote He has won three times and has been defeated five times in his eight games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Union Port add a positive result at home.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Union Port and the results are one victory, two defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the visitors add two consecutive matches undefeated in the field of Union Port. The last time these teams played in the competition was in March 2021 and the match ended with a 4-1 result for the visitors.

Regarding the classification of the teams in the First Phase of the Third Division, before the dispute of the match, the Lanzarote is ahead of the Union Port with a difference of three points. The locals, before this game, are in seventh place with 18 points in the standings. For his part, Lanzarote it has 21 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.