Day 15 of the First Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Ibarra match

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. it will take place at the Villa Isabel the duel between Ibarra and the Güímar during the fifteenth round of the First Phase of the Third Division.

The Ibarra comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Vera in the previous match by a score of 0-2. Since the competition began, the locals have won in two of the 18 games played so far with a figure of nine goals in favor and 28 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Güímar achieved a three-way tie against CD Atlético Paso, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the Güímar had won in two of the 15 games played in the First Phase of the Third Division this season and has a balance of 17 goals scored against 29 goals conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Ibarra It has achieved a balance of two wins, five losses and two draws in nine games played at its stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At the exits, the Güímar they have lost five times and drawn twice in their seven games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of IbarraIn fact, the numbers show three wins, two losses and four draws for the home team. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the GüímarWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last game they played on Ibarra and the Güímar in this tournament it was in November 2020 and ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Güímar.

Currently, between Ibarra and the Güímar there is a difference of two points in the ranking. The team of Ivan rodriguez He arrives at the match in eleventh position and with nine points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is tenth with 11 points.