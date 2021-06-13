Day 11 of the Second Phase of Third Division: previous of the Barco duel

06/12/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the match of the eleventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Boat and to Viveiro in the Calabagueiros.

The Boat eagerly arrives at the eleventh day after winning the last two games against him Vista Alegre Student out of his field and in front of the As Pontes in his fiefdom by 0-2 and 3-2, respectively. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won four of the 10 matches played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 43 goals for and 40 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Viveiro CF reaped a three-way tie against the Ourense, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the Viveiro CF they had won in six of the 10 matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 41 goals in favor and 51 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Boat he has won twice, he has lost once and he has drawn twice in five games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Viveiro CF has won three times, has been defeated once and has drawn once in their five games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Boat to take the victory.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Boat, the numbers show two wins and two draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have two games in a row winning at home against the Viveiro. The last match they played on Boat and the Viveiro in this tournament it was in April 1994 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Viveiro CF is ahead of the Boat with a difference of four points. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 45 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 49 points and occupy the second position in the competition.