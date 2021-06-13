Day 11 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Ribadumia duel

06/12/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the meeting of the eleventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Ribadumia and to Paiosaco-Irons in the Municipal A Senra.

The Ribadumia He wants to be victorious again in the match corresponding to the eleventh day after having lost his last game against him CSD Arzua by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in four of the 10 matches played so far, with a streak of 37 goals for and 47 against.

For his part, Paiosaco-Irons could not win at Ourense in his last match (0-1), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Ribadumia. To date, of the 10 games played by the Paiosaco-Irons in the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won four of them with 28 goals in favor and 59 against.

As a local, the Ribadumia He has achieved statistics of two wins, two losses and a draw in five games played in his field, indicating that he will have to make an effort during this match if he does not want more points to escape him in his stadium. At the exits, the Paiosaco-Irons has a balance of one victory and four defeats in five games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Ribadumia.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of RibadumiaIn fact, the numbers show a draw for the home team. The last confrontation between the Ribadumia and the Paiosaco-Irons This tournament was held in May 2019 and ended with a score of 3-0 for the Paiosaco-Irons.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Ribadumia they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 14 points. The team of Luis Carro Rey He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 39 points before the match. For his part, the Paiosaco-Irons he has 25 points and ranks 10th in the tournament.