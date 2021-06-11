Day 10 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Rinconeda duel

06/11/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The Corner receives this Saturday at 19:00 the visit of the Castro in the Municipal of Polanco during their tenth meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Corner comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after losing the last match against the Torina by a score of 3-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the nine matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 23 goals in favor and 59 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Castro was defeated 1-3 in the last match he played against the Revilla, so he will seek a triumph over Corner to set the course in the championship. Of the nine games he has played this season in the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Castro he has won four of them with a balance of 36 goals scored against 35 conceded.

Regarding the results at home, the Corner they have achieved figures of three defeats and a draw in four games played at their stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for visitors, who could have it easier to win. In the role of visitor, the Castro they have won twice and been defeated twice in their four games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 20 points. The locals, before this game, are in ninth place with 21 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 41 points and occupy the second position in the competition.