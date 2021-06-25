Day 10 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Lourdes duel

06/25/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Lourdes receives this Saturday at 11:00 the visit of the Txantrea in the Luis Asarta during his tenth game in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Lourdes comes to the duel with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Upload by a score of 1-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have not won in any of the nine games played to date, with a streak of 28 goals in favor and 54 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Txantrea suffered a defeat to the FC Bidezarra in the last game (1-2), so he comes to the meeting with the need to return to victory in the field of Lourdes. To date, of the nine games that the Txantrea In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won seven of them with a balance of 49 goals for and 35 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Lourdes He has achieved a balance of four defeats in four games played at home, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the tournament. At home, the Txantrea He has won four times in his four games so far, so he will be a tough opponent for him. Lourdes, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Lourdes and the results are two defeats and three draws for the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of three matches in a row undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they played the Lourdes and the Txantrea in this competition it was in November 2019 and the match ended with a 4-0 in favor of Txantrea.

Analyzing the classification table of the Second Phase of Third Division we can see that the Txantrea they are ahead of the home team with a 25-point lead. The Lourdes He arrives at the meeting with 19 points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. For his part, Txantrea it has 44 points and occupies the second position in the classification.