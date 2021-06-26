Day 10 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Güímar match

06/26/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 1:00 p.m., they will measure the Güímar and the Villa Santa Brígida during the final day of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Güímar comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Arucas in the previous meeting by a result of 4-0. In addition, the locals have not won in any of the seven games played so far, with a streak of 24 goals in favor and 56 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Villa Santa Brígida won the victory against the Ibarra during their last match of the competition (4-1), with so many Calum, Arisay Y Francisco Trujillo, so he hopes to repeat the marker, this time in the fiefdom of the Güímar. Of the nine games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Villa Santa Brígida he has won five of them with a balance of 32 goals in favor and 26 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Güímar they have been beaten three times in three games played so far, giving the visitors more chances than expected, who might have an easier time winning. At home, the Villa Santa Brígida He has a record of one victory, one loss and two draws in four games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Güímar, the numbers show two victories and one defeat in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Güímar and the Villa Santa Brígida in this competition it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 3-1 favorable to the Güímar.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Güímar with a difference of 22 points. The team of Zeben Hernandez He comes to the match in eighth position and with 14 points before the match. For his part, Villa Santa Brígida it has 36 points and occupies the fourth position in the classification.