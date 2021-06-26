Day 10 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Atlético Victoria duel

06/26/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The Athletic Victoria will play its tenth match in the Second Phase of the Third Division against Arucas, which will take place this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Municipal de la Victoria.

The Athletic Victoria will attempt to score a victory in the competition after having won the Union Port in the Municipal de la Victoria 2-1, with goals from Baudouin and Ivan marrero. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in two of the seven matches played to date with a figure of 24 goals for and 45 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Arucas won his last two competition matches against him Güímar in his fief and the Ibarra away from home, 4-0 and 0-2 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning momentum in the stadium of the Athletic Victoria. To date, of the nine games that the Arucas In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won seven of them with 43 goals in favor and 34 against.

In terms of home performance, the Athletic Victoria has achieved a balance of two victories and one defeat in three games played in his stadium, indicative that the Arucas you may have a chance to get a positive score in this match At the exits, the Arucas They have a record of three wins and one loss in four games that they have played so far, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the locals will have to face.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors are above the Athletic Victoria with a difference of 11 points. The team of Patricio de Ara he ranks in seventh place with 27 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Arucas he has 38 points and ranks third in the tournament.