Day 1 of the US Open at Torrey Pines begins 90 ‘late due to fog

The two-time champion Brooks koepka began his bid for a fifth major with a routine pair at Torrey pines, where the fog delayed the start of the Open USA 90 minutes which made the first round unlikely to be completed this Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:45 (15:45 in Spain), but golfers who arrived for the early tee times were instead greeted by a marine layer that covered the par 71 south course located atop the Cliffs of La Jolla, San Diego, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

World No. 10 Koepka, who was runner-up in last month’s PGA Championship and missed the cut in his set-up for the US Open last week at the Palmetto Championship, hit the road with his tee shot. on par four of the 10th hole and then sent his approach shot to 6 meters finishing with two putts for par.

Number two in the world Justin thomas, and the number four, Collin morikawa, who were playing with Koepka, also started the day with pairs as the sun began to peek through the clouds.

The winner of the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson, who plays a day after his 51st birthday and a month after becoming the oldest golf major winner, came out on the same 10th hole, two groups back, with Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.

Mickelson, a six-time US Open runner-up who grew up playing at Torrey Pines, is looking for a win this week to complete the Grand Slam.

The defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, was scheduled to start his title defense in the afternoon shift, along with the Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, and the 2020 US Amateur champion, Tyler strafaci.

They were also on the afternoon shift the number one in the world, Dustin Johnson, the Northern Irish Rory McIlroy and English Justin rose. They left through hole 1. At the same time, through hole 10, the game of the world No. 3 was scheduled, the Spanish Jon rahm.