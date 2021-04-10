Day 1 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Subiza duel

04/10/2021 at 4:47 PM CEST

The Upload and the Baztan They continue their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division with renewed spirits, playing this Sunday at 16:30 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Sotoburu.

The Upload it was in tenth position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 21 points and figures of 25 goals for and 28 against.

Regarding the rival, the Baztan ranked eighth in the previous phase of the league with 20 points and a balance of 19 goals in his favor and 27 against.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of UploadIn fact, the numbers show three wins and one loss for the home team. The last match they played together in this tournament was in January 2020 and ended with a score of 1-4 in favor of Upload.