Day 1 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Rayo B match

04/03/2021 at 2:31 PM CEST

The Second Phase of the Third Division kicks off with enthusiasm and expectation for him Lightning and the Leganes, who will see the faces in the stadium Sports City Foundation Lightning this Sunday at 12:00.

The Ray B he was third in the First Phase of the Third Division with 38 points and a balance of 35 goals for and 27 against.

With respect to his rival, the Leganés B he was first in the previous phase of the league with 50 points and figures of 34 goals in his favor and 12 against.

The two rivals had already seen each other in the past at the stadium of the Ray B and the balance is six victories, five defeats and four draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have a streak of four games in a row winning at home against the Leganes. The last confrontation in this tournament between both teams was played in November 2019 and ended with a favorable 4-3 result. Lightning.