Day 1 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Oyonesa duel

03/31/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

First day of the Second Phase of Third Division in search of new objectives for the Oyonesa and the Calahorra B, who will face each other in the stadium Oion Arena this Thursday at 17:00.

The Oyonesa He was in sixth position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 25 points and a balance of 24 goals in favor and 22 against.

As for the visiting team, the CD Calahorra B ranked fourth in the previous phase of the league with 35 points and figures of 30 goals in his favor and 14 against.

The rivals had already met before in the Oion Arena and the balance is a tie in favor of Oyonesa. The last time they played the Oyonesa and the Calahorra B in this tournament it was in November 2019 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.