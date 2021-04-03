Day 1 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the La Virgen Del Camino match

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

First meeting of the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new objectives for The Virgin of the Way and the Real Avila, who will see the faces in the stadium Los Dominicos Municipal Stadium this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Virgin of the Way ranked 4th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 31 points and a balance of 22 goals for and 18 against.

As for the rival, the Real Avila he was in sixth position in the previous phase of the league with 31 points and figures of 25 goals in his favor and 23 against.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of The Virgin of the Way and the results are three defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of The Virgin of the Way. The last match they played The Virgin of the Way and the Real Avila in this tournament it was in March 2020 and ended with a result of 0-1 for the locals.