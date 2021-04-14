Day 1 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Águilas match

04/13/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The Eagles and the Cartagena They begin their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new objectives, playing this Wednesday at 20:00 the match that corresponds to the first day at the stadium The Rubial.

The Eagles ranked 2nd in the First Phase of the Third Division with 44 points and a balance of 43 goals for and eight against.

Regarding the rival, the Cartagena B ranked second in the previous phase of the league with 40 points and figures of 38 goals in his favor and 10 against.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Eagles and the results are three wins and two draws for the locals. Likewise, the locals have a total of five consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match between Eagles and the Cartagena This competition was played in December 2019 and ended with a 0-0 draw.