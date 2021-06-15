DAX bullish trend continues, target 16,200?

Nothing has changed since then, investors continue to hope that both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will maintain the stimulus in the summer and that as of August perhaps the Fed can put tapering on the table more seriously.

As long as the context is this, the only thing we can think about is positive. Now we can channel the price of the shorter-term German index, with support in the area of ​​15,590 points and resistance at 15,875 and in case of breaking it at 16,090 before the target of 16,200.

Dax Diary

Volatility continues to decline as macro data shows that economies are growing but somewhat slowing down. The data on retail sales in the US for the month of May is expected to have fallen by 0.8% and the producer price index is expected to have grown by 0.6%, in line with the previous data. All this are factors that can make investors continue to think that inflation will be temporary as the Fed says and that therefore, they are not in such a hurry to reduce monetary stimuli.

This week we have derivatives maturities on Friday, usually the market tends to do well before maturities, the definitive test will be next week.

At the sectoral level Within the German market, the strongest in order are: financial services, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, industrials, insurance and the media.

Refering to Stock strength within the DAX, now highlights: Deutsche Telekom, Daimler, BMW, Merck and Deustche Post.

What does IG’s customer positioning tell us?

This week we have 24.12% of long positions compared to 75.88% of short positions, longs have increased slightly from the previous 21.10%, but nothing relevant

The ratio of short to long trades is 3.15 to 1 the same as last week.

By contrary sentiment law, it indicates that the market could continue to have a bullish bottom, so the most likely scenario continues to be the continuation of the rises, as confirmed by the technical objective activated by breaking the side.

Read more

IG clients sentiment

How to trade on the DAX?

With the Turbo24 we can adapt the leverage of our operations and be covered in market gaps. In addition, the Turbo24 do not have commissions and it is a product that is quoted in a 24-hour market, having the advantage that, if there are increases in volatility when the market is closed that trigger our knockout, the operation does not close. This implies that, if the cash market opens in favor of our direction, we will continue to be inside and we could continue to obtain benefits.

If, on the contrary, when the market opens it does so at a price equal to or higher than our knockout price, the maximum loss is guaranteed to that amount initially deposited, so we would be hedged against market gaps.