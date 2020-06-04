The second installment in Jonathan Hickman’s new mutant universe series, Dawn of X, makes it clear that no one is safe, and that the world is changing at full speed, and that no one is safe from the new power of the Homo Superior in the planet. Immortal, powerful, and beyond the reach of governments and supermen, the mutants consider the future, to beat a prediction, of a future in which they do what they do, they lose.

X has died, Charles Xavier has been killed during a human raid on Krakoa, and no one has been able to prevent it. But nobody seems to mind, since I was able to return thanks to the island, its powers, and its mind. But hidden in that truth, there are many lies.

The series already follow their own path after the end of the great regenerative saga that changed everything. Dynasty of X and Powers of X have left a new path for the mutants, but it seems that they have not completely abandoned their old ways, neither the villains nor the heroes.

PATROL X 2

Jonathan Hickman continues to surprise with his totally crazy and incredible ideas, in this case we are talking about Hordeculture, the first radical terrorist botanists, and all of them octogenarian.

It appears that the mutants and their uprising have annoyed not only the great powers of the earth and their governments, but also agents with plans for the future of the planet. Hordaculture is a group of old women who want to change the Earth with plants, leaving animal species in the background, including humans. But before that we witnessed the birth of a new Union, Krakoa has found its better half, and Apocalypse has a lot to do with it, and little has been explained at the moment.

Conspiracies, internal fights and battles against octogenarians, what more can you ask for? Well, you can ask for the Francis Yu drawing. Yes, it is not, for me, at its best, but it is still quite powerful in its scenes and more than capable of demonstrating the power and power of any of the mutant powers. And most importantly, keep using your page layouts, proprietary enough to override bullets with action, or directly not build bullets to highlight the strength of actions.

Patrol X maintains the type, being the series taught since Dawn of X, but for the moment, despite the surprises, it has not yet provided us with the enormous quality we expect from it.

X FORCE 2

Although it may seem strange, it is in X Force where the plot of Xavier’s death unfolds, and also the punishment action against the assassins. Although in the end it may not be that important, because you cannot die in Krakoa, mutants no longer die. In this issue we attend the entire retaliatory operation, which serves to incorporate a new enemy secret society, and link it to the old Weapon X.

In the drawing Joshua Cassara stands out above all for the use of grays and contrasts, he likes black but of course what he likes the most is gray. There is no pure dark place in this comic, there are always shadows that threaten something strange cult and of course there is nothing so clear as to say that the X Force are brilliant heroes in luminous armor.

THE NEW MUTANTS 2

Hickman and Brisson have decided to have fun with this series, do a more adolescent adventure, although the protagonists are no longer teenagers, and tell us about parties, space adventures, having fun, but also about the possibilities, the changes and the family. . Changing the mutant world for the better is in the series, but how to do it is as important as how to do it, and above all, the most important thing is hope, rather than the power or birth of a mutant nation.

Although it is not the most outstanding of all the series, if it confirms that Hickman together with Brisson has a well-designed plan so that each of the lines has its own life and in this case the artist accompanies, but does not increase the level as in others. It is maintained with a kind of style very close between Sienkiewizck and Phil Noto, without the ability to decide what he wants to be, without the metaphorical capacity of the first and closest to the second, but in any case still a bit far from life than the latter contributes. Flaviano, the second cartoonist of the number, is much closer to the classic heroic style and seeks nothing more than to tell the story in the best possible way.

MERODEADORES 2

It is called to be one of the most powerful series in the mutant universe in this new Dawn of X and for the moment it complies, the numbers that contain this second installment published in Spain, goes to the beginning of the mutant wars, those in the that the same species was fighting with itself, from parents to children, and that personified it better than anyone else the Shaw. Recovering some characters like Sebastián or how Shinobi shows that this series will give war. In addition, being pirates endows Hellfire Mercantile Society with that spirit of the Company of the Indies, and that it has many problems controlling Kate and her crew. The plot is a rather curious story in which many times what is done in offices is more important than what Pryde and his men fight with that pirate ship across the seas.

EXCALIBUR 2

It is perhaps the most original series within the first batch that has been made since the start of Dawn of X. Tini Howard has ensured that the supernatural world, Otromundo, and everything that is Excálibur, his legend, his legacy, they fit perfectly. We talk about the new legends of the most powerful English myth, Arthur and his mythology, we can even talk about being also stalking the Green Knight, but it is not only Captain Britain or Otromundo who are the protagonists, the mutants are still the base, and Apocalypse has plans . In the series the magical and the supernatural are confused with the powers and finally we will see some classic characters reappear, including one that since appearing with Warren Ellis in his incarnation of Excalibur, later in Contra X Force or MI 13 has been present in all English mutant matter: Pete Wisdom.

FALLEN ANGELS

Fallen angels is one of the great novelties of Dawn of X, which will later add X Factor to the mutant line. It is the story of all the assassins, the warriors that the Krakoa X Men do not know how to live without violence. Mental Butterfly, X23 and the Young Cable, all of them have experienced murders, wars, many deaths, some of their own, and they have to find a place within this whole new order, since it seems that they do not fit too much. However, there is someone who can find a place for all of them and this is Mister Sinister. Which literally makes their intentions very, very unclear and the need for them to get together for some undisclosed reason is very clear.

In the history section I am not going to say that Brazil has done it wrong, to be honest, but we were expecting a more epic first issue in terms of claims that ends up being a dark and more introverted beginning. The same for the drawing, quite dark and hard in which we can see influences from manga or other styles that drink from the darker oriental.

Second month of Dawn of X, and we keep wondering where all this new mutant oasis will endHow can a world end in which mutants have gone from being persecuted to being a world power that can destroy nations, maybe even the planet itself. Hickman has raised everything he likes government conspiracies, terrorism, environmentalism, new technologies, corrupt mercantile businesses, politics and geopolitics, or hidden powers monopolizing magic, he has everything ready and this summer we remember that in the United States X of Swords arrives, X of Swords, the series called to continue the history of the X Men after Dynasty and Powers of X. We will see what awaits us, but of course what we are sure of, is that it will be something surprising and probably very complex.

Amancer of X

