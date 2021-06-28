Davis vs Barrios: Gervonta Davis’s victory catapults Ryan Garcia as his next rival … according to social networks

Ryan Garcia the favorite to face Gervonta Davis. .

Gervonta Davis beat Mario Barrios by knockout to become the WBA super lightweight champion, but his triumph made social media immediately look for a rival for him and the favorite is Ryan Garca.

Once the fight is over, The fans named The King as one of the main contenders to face Gervonta, after his return to the ring after his hiatus due to the problems he faced with depression and anxiety.

It is not the first time Garcia is associated with Gervonta and is that prior to losing the interim title of the WBC, the fighter repeatedly challenged Tank and even said that this 2021 he will not face anyone other than Manny Pacquiao.

The comments were divided into networks, thinking about whether or not the American fighter could surpass Gervonta. History will tell.

Great fight tonight between Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios. I really want to see “Tank” against Ryan Garcia or David Haney. https://t.co/y4GFdAwkAF ? Gus lvarez (@GusLv) June 27, 2021