Davis destroys the Suns and the Lakers continue in the fight for sixth place

05/10/2021

Center Anthony Davis once again surpassed the 40-point mark for the second consecutive game by contributing a double-double of 42 and 12 rebounds that allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to beat the Phoenix Suns 123-110 and break a two-game losing streak.

Along with Davis, the other four players had double-digit numbers, including starting point guard Alex Caruso and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who each scored 17 points. While the reserves, center Montrezl Harrell and guard-forward Ben McLemore who came out of reserves contributed 12 points each.

Starting center Andre Drummond helped with 10 rebounds and six starting points, while Spaniard Marc Gasol, who came out of reserve, scored a goal in the 18 minutes he was on court. Gasol did not take a field goal and scored 1 of 2 from the personnel line, but had a presence in the inside game with six defensive rebounds, and gave three assists before committing the fifth personal foul.

The victory allowed the Lakers (38-30) to continue in the fight for sixth place in the Western Conference, which is now occupied by the Portland Trail Blazers (39-29) and which is the last that gives the right to enter the playoffs directly . The Trail Blazers have a one-game lead when both teams are four games short of the regular season.

If they remain in the same positions at the end of the competition, the Lakers would have to play in the play-in tournament of the playoffs. While the Suns (48-20) fell two games away from the Utah Jazz in the fight for the leadership of the Western Conference and the best record in the league.

The Suns, who had the support of reserve point guard Cameron Payne with 24 points and the Hispanic guard Devin Booker, who scored 21 points, in the end they could never with the great individual performance of Davis, who made the difference. The point guard Chris Paul had a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists that also did not prevent the defeat of the Suns.