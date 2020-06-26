Hardly half an hour had passed since the Federation Cup announced that its Final Phase was carried over to 2021 due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, when an identical advertisement of the Davis cup confirmed that this season we will not enjoy team competitions again. So after three months of dialogue, Kosmos tennis and ITF They have reached an agreement to postpone the Finals of 2020, and the event of the November 22 to 28, 2021 and going to call the event Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals 2021.

Not because it is a painful announcement it is no longer expected, since we had already been watching other events indoors for a few weeks throwing in the towel knowing that the extent of contagion of the coronavirus multiplies indoors. Basel or Tokyo accepted reality with nothing to reproach themselves with, a path they have also been forced to travel from Madrid in the face of the sanitary and logistical difficulties of organizing an event as large as a Davis Cup final phase.

“It causes us all great sadness that the Davis Cup Finals cannot be held in 2020. We do not know how the situation will evolve in each of the classified countries, nor what kind of restrictions will there be in Spain; therefore it is impossible to predict the situation we will have in November and guarantee the safety of those who travel to Madrid. This postponement does not affect our long-term plans with the Davis Cup and we will continue working together with the ITF as before to make a great tournament in 2021, when everything is safe, “he said. Gerard Piqué in the official statement.

“This decision has been difficult to make, but holding an international event of this magnitude and guaranteeing the health and safety of everyone involved in the organization carried a very great risk. It has been complex but we must give security to the players, national federations and fans. Our agreement with Kosmos Tennis continues and we will work to offer a fantastic event next year “, he added David Haggerty, current president of the ITF.

In November 2021 we will therefore have the same format with the 18 best national teams on the planet in order to fight for the world title and win the coveted Davis Cup. Similarly, the 24 World Group I and World Group II playoffs involving up to 48 countries have also been postponed to 2021, so they will be played in March or September.