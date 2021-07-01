Davis Cup Finals 2021 – More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold

07/01/2021 at 1:02 PM CEST

One month after the sale of tickets for the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021, that currently offer 50% of their capacity, the competition has managed to sell more than 20,000 tickets and some of the most anticipated sessions of the group stage have already been sold out.

The exciting cross between Spaniards and Russians in Group A, which will take place on November 28, has already sold all its offered seats although the capacity is expected to increase once the health situation improves.

The competition, on its website, offers the possibility of signing up for a waiting list. The other possibility is the acquisition of the package ‘Follow Your Country’ (follow your country) that allows you to watch the matches of both countries also with Ecuador, which is the third nation to complete Group A.

In Innsbruck, the sessions that measure Austria against Serbia and Germany in the feared Group F have also been sold out. Only the first in the group is guaranteed access to the quarterfinals and the excitement is expected to be maximum.

The sales of Italy are also at a good pace in the third of the co-venues, Turin, where they will face the United States and Colombia.

The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 extend its format from 7 to 11 days, from November 25 to December 5. The organization’s goal is to offer players and fans a better experience that avoids excessively long hours. In addition, the incorporation of two co-venues for the group stage will allow the competition to be enjoyed in person by a greater number of fans.