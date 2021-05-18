Davis Cup 2021: Spain debut against Ecuador in the Davis Cup

The cities of Madrid (Spain), Innsbruck (Austria) and Turn (Italy) will host on Thursday, November 25, simultaneously, the first matches of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021. The multi-site format, which debuts for the first time this year, will each host two competition groups during the tournament phase. groups and at least a quarter-final, which in the case of Madrid will be two. The two semifinals and the final will also be played in the Spanish capital.

In Madrid it will be Canada vs Sweden (Group B) the one who opens the action; in Innsbruck, France vs Czech Republic (Group C) and in Turn, Australia vs Croatia (Group D). In all cases, the crosses will start at 4:00 p.m. and, following the competition format, will consist of two singles and one doubles.

The local fans will have to wait one more day, until Friday, November 26, to see his people in action, also from 4:00 p.m. This is when Spain will face Ecuador in Madrid while Austria will make their debut against Serbia in Innsbruck and Italy will face the United States in Turn. The group stage will be completed in the three cities throughout the days 27 and 28 with the debut of other teams such as the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), Great Britain or Germany. On Monday, November 29, the quarterfinals will start.

Brooch to the season

Albert Costa, director of the Davis Cup Finals: “The programming of the crosses has been carefully analyzed to guarantee the equality of conditions of all the participants, also in those cases in which they must undergo displacements due to their progression in the elimination phase. Equality will be maximum in all groups and without a doubt the emotion will be present in each one of the duels. The teams plan to attend with their best players and we are completely sure that we are facing an event that will close the annual tense season in a spectacular way “.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Tennis They are already working with each of the cities to adapt the spaces and it is expected that in the coming weeks the start of ticket sales will be announced. The entire event will be played on identical, hard-surfaced tracks.

Madrid Arena, Madrid (ESP)

Group A: Spain, Russia, Ecuador

B Group: Canada, Kazakhstan, Sweden

Olympia-Halle, Innsbruck (AUT)

Group C: France, Great Britain, Czech Rep.

Group F: Serbia, Germany, Austria

Pala Alpitour Arena, Turn (ITA)

Group D: Croatia, Australia, Hungary

Group E: United States, Italy, Colombia