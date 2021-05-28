Davis Cup 2021: Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida to Piqu: “The shortest way to be a champion is to become a Surez”

Updated 05/27/2021 – 13:06

The kick-off for the second final phase of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals, which will be held jointly in the cities of Madrid, Turn and Innsbruck, from November 25 to December 5, took place today in the capital of Spain.

In the Royal Post Office, Gerard piqu, President of Kosmos, has taken stock of the 2019 edition and is confident of the success in 2021. Isabel Daz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid; Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid; Ren Stammbach, Vice President of the ITF; Jos Manuel Franco, Secretary of State for Sports and Albert Costa, director of the Davis Cup Finals.

Piqu, about the first edition that was held in the Magic Box, commented that “it was a resounding success. There were things to improve. Some game ended very late and that is why we go to several cities and we have extended the days to 11. We are evolving and improving and we want it to be a better event than in 2019“.

The Kosmos leader also referred to the final capacity that the Madrid Arena may present. “We are working with the authorities. I am convinced that by the end of November we will be able to close 100% of the capacity, if not the total.

Piqu took advantage of the meeting to congratulate Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida for the title of Liga del Atltico de Madrid. “I congratulate him on the League.” On the presenter’s joke about the possibility of Leo Messi joining the Cholo Simeone team, he was blunt: “Leo’s theme is going to be no“.

Martnez-Almeida joked with Piqu and gave him some advice: “The shortest way to be a champion is to become a Surez“.

The mayor of Madrid, who highlighted the Spanish citizen’s attachment to the Davis Cup, referred to the fact that the Uruguayan striker left the discipline of Barcelona last summer and in his first season as a mattress he has won the league title, scoring the decisive goal in the last match in Valladolid.

For her part, Isabel Daz Ayuso boasted of the fact that the capital of Spain “It was the first to open stores, theaters and restaurants and that is why the selection will have 22,000 spectators to cheer on Spain on June 4 at the Wanda. Madrid is the epicenter of international events. It is only comparable to the movement of the 80s. The best come here. That is why Davis is very important to our city.“.

On the presence of Rafael Nadal at the head of the national team to reissue the title of two seasons ago, Daz Ayuso was clear: “Nadal is very important for Madrid. In December, I received the Grand Cross of May 2“.

Costa highlighted the uniqueness of the tournament that brings together the best formations in the world, in this case 18 that will become 16 next season: “There is no competition that looks like this. We are reinventing ourselves every year. Every point counts. and the players leave everything on the court. “

Starting today, Thursday, May 27 at 3:00 p.m. you can already buy tickets for the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 in all its venues and sessions. The organization of the event presented in Madrid the development of its entire sales plan through the website www.daviscupfinals.com.