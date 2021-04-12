Davis Cup 2021: Innsbruck and Turn join Madrid as venues for the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Tennis announced today that the ITF council has approved the proposal that The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021, from November 25 to December 5, will be held in a multi-site format in three cities.

The Austrian city of Innsbruck and the Italian city of Turn will be the two European venues that will host the

competition together with Madrid, which remains as the headquarters, after successfully presenting its candidacies.

Each of the cities will host the group stage of two groups and a quarter-final, which in the case of Madrid will be two.. Always on the main track. The Spanish capital will also host the semifinals and the final.

The matches in Madrid will be played at the Madrid Arena, in the Casa de Campo, which replaces the Caja Mgica. The central court has capacity for 10,000 spectators. It should be remembered that what was the Rockdromo was already the first venue for the Men’s 1,000 Masters from 2002 to 2008.

There was the only Rafael Nadal title in hard indoor in the 2005 edition after going back two sets in the final to Ivan Ljubicic. The same facility also hosted the Women’s Masters in 2006 and 2007.

Turn Masters and Davis Cup

In Innsbruck they will take place at the Olympia-Halle and those in Turn at the Pala Alpitour Arena.

The pavilion of the Italian city hosts the week before the Tennis Masters Cup with the presence of the eight best rackets on the circuit. The playing court will be the same, from the Greenset company, led by Javier Snchez Vicario. “On Sunday, when the Masters ends, what we are going to do is repaint it,” says Albert Costa, director of the Davis Cup Finals.

Austria will be host in their country and the same will happen with Italy in Turn. The three venues and the new 11-day competition format, which will improve match scheduling for players, will facilitate a better fan experience and will bring the competition to a wider audience.

For Costa ‘it is a satisfaction for us to be able to take the Davis Cup Finals to Innsbruck and Turn. The two cities submitted impressive nominations that not only promise a world-class event but also include strict security measures to ensure the health and safety of the attendees. It was important to find two European cities that had good connections

with Madrid, with similar playing conditions. With the confirmation of the three venues, we are working from now on to be able to offer the best possible event in 2021, also working hand in hand with the Community and the Madrid City Council since, thanks to their support, Madrid remains the main venue for this year “.

Starting in 2022, due to the reduction of the format from 18 teams to 16, the venues that will host the best tennis players in the world will be reduced to two.

Cities and Groups

Madrid Arena, Madrid (ESP)

Group A: Spain, Russia, Ecuador

Group B: Canada, Kazakhstan, Sweden

Quarter finals:

Group A winner vs best second in group

Group B winner vs best second in group.

Semifinals and Final

Olympia-Halle, Innsbruck (AUT)

Group C: France, Great Britain, Czech Rep.

Group F: Serbia, Germany, Austria

Quarterfinals: Winner Group C vs Winner Group F

Pala Alpitour Pavilon, Turn (ITA)

Group D: Croatia, Australia, Hungary

Group E: United States, Italy, Colombia

Quarterfinals: Winner Group D vs Winner Group