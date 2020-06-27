The finals of the Davis cup postponed to 2021, also in Madrid, and 2020 edition canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. Kosmos Tennis, Gerard Piqué’s company and promoter of the tournament, announced the decision together with the ITF. The tournament will be held next year and already has dates, from November 22 to 28.

“Kosmos Tennis and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have announced today that the Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals 2020 are postponed to 2021. The Finals will take place in Madrid from November 22 to 28, 2021. The decision to postpone the event comes after three months of analysis and talks in which the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that have arisen as a result of the global pandemic have been assessed. During this time, all the possible scenarios for holding the event with health as a top priority and the safety of all those involved, ”reads the statement.

Gerard Piqué, President of Kosmos Tennis, analyzed the suspension and the reasons that led to the non-celebration of the event in 2020. «It causes enormous sadness to all of us who Davis Cup Finals cannot be held in 2020. We do not know how the situation will evolve in each of the classified countries, nor what kind of restrictions will there be in Spain; therefore it is impossible to predict the situation we will have in November and guarantee the safety of those who travel to Madrid. This postponement does not affect our long-term plans with the Davis Cup and we will continue working together with the ITF as before to make a great tournament in 2021, when everything is safe, “said the businessman and footballer.

Madrid will finally host the 2021 edition of the Davis Cup, after reaching an agreement with the City Council and the Community of Madrid to extend the link with the capital of Spain. As OKDIARIO recounted, the agreement for 2021 should be new, since Madrid had signed the 2019 and 2020 editions.