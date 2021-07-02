Davis and Raina stay out of Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 09:15 CEST

American players Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula, number 36 of the WTA and, number 54 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the thirty-second finals of Wimbledon in one hour and fifteen minutes by 6-3 and 6-2 to the American tennis player Lauren davis, number 261 of the WTA and the Indian tennis player Ankita raina, number 95 of the WTA. After this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break serve on one occasion, while the winners did so on 4 occasions. Likewise, Muhammad and Pegula achieved 63% in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and made 62% of the service points, while their opponents had 80% first serve and a double fault, managing to win 52 % of service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will face the winners of the match between Lyudmyla Kichenok Y Makoto ninomiya against Magda Linette Y Alicja Rosolska.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 64 couples face.