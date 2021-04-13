Davidovich wins again and is already in the second round of Monte Carlo

The Spanish Alejandro Davidovich defeated (7-5 ​​and 6-3) the Italian Matteo Berrettini, seeded number 8, in the round of 32 match of the Monte Carlo tennis tournament, and will face in the next round the winner of the duel between the French Lucas Pouille and the Australian Alexei Popyrin.

The man from Malaga, who controlled the game at all times, broke the Italian’s serve up to three times, which showed his lack of rhythm after being away from the courts for two months due to physical problems.

With this victory, Davidovich regained his good feelings after a bittersweet performance at the ATP 250 in Marbella, where he fell 1-6, 3-6 against Belarusian Iliá Ivashka; and raised his number of ATP Masters 1000 victories to four.