Davidovich, who physically played to the limit, falls to Alexander Zverev.

Alexander Zverev, who has long stopped making ‘youthful’ concessions to his opponents, surpassed the Spaniard, 46th in the ranking (it will be 35th after Paris, his best classification), by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1 in 1h.36 ‘.

Davidovich physically broken admitted it, “This morning I couldn’t even put on a sock, my back was torn. I did not know if I was going to jump on the track because I did not want to leave the image that I have given. I could not physically or mentally, they have been two very hard weeks “, explained minutes after the defeat Davidovich”

Zverev, champion in the land of Madrid, is fighting for a place in the final, which will be played against the survivor of the night shift this Tuesday, the Russian Daniil Medvedev or greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.