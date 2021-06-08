Davidovich was KOed from the back: “I couldn’t put my sock on”

It’s a shame that reaching the quarterfinals, Alexander Davidovich a problem arises in his back that leaves him totally out of action. This has happened today, in their meeting before Alexander Zverev. in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. Many wondered what was happening to the Spanish, far from the level shown in previous rounds. The Malaga native explained at a press conference that he even thought about not jumping onto the track today, but he wanted to play and not throw in the towel.

Sensations

I am disappointed in myself. Since I beat Delbonis, I had a very bad back problem and I couldn’t even put on a sock. Physically, it was pretty bad. He didn’t even know if he was going to be able to jump onto the track. In the end, he also wanted to live in the moment. I started well, but throughout the game … today, everything weighed on me. It’s been a pretty rough two weeks here. All the games have been very intense with a lot of emotions, and well, at least I take that to the bag. It will be good for me in the future.

Lots of breaks in the first set

Zverev serves very well, but I am a good receiver. I know it. I know I could have broken him in many games, but my back was not 100% to serve. I have tried to put the first ones, but could not. Playing with a second with a two-meter guy who puts a lot of pressure on you and I’m anxious playing, I’ve fallen. I could have taken the first set and changed everything, but I lost it and from there, everything went downhill for him.

What are you most proud of

I only have defeat in mind. I couldn’t tell you something. Obviously, I have outdone myself a lot in other games. But now, I need to calm down because I am quite disappointed in myself with the match I have played. I know I could get into the semis and I have missed a unique opportunity.

What happened to his back

I felt a very sharp pain. I have spent hours and hours on the stretcher. Putting my socks on was a drama this morning. Nor did I want to give an image like the one I have done. Everything I’ve done for days and the strength I have, finishing like this is tough mentally. I know I’m playing very well, but my physique and mentality have failed me. It was broken. I didn’t know if I could give my 100%. I tried. I hit the track and did the best I could. After the first set I was already KO.

It goes sad

Being in the Roland Garros quarterfinals has been a dream come true. From watching it on TV to being able to dispute it and being here, it is obviously gratifying. But I am leaving with a thorn that I did not want. I know I have many things to improve. Another year, I know that I will be fighting with the tops in the quarterfinals. Next week or the other comes Wimbledon. Now is the time to rest your body and mind because it has been a very difficult two weeks.