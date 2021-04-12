Davidovich saves the first stumbling block

04/12/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

EFE

Alexander Davidovich defeated the australian Alex de Miñaur, number 25 in the ATP classification, in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, 6-4 and 7-6 (3), in a match that lasted almost two hours and was interrupted by rain.

The man from Malaga, number 58 in the ATP ranking, prevailed in a highly contested match in which he started as a favorite, against the Australian tennis player with Spanish roots, as clay was his favorite playing surface. Davidovich vHe returns to the path of victory after falling by surprise in the ATP 250 in Marbella against the Belarusian and number 111 in the world Ilia Ivashka by 6-1 and 6-3.

The Italian awaits him in the second round Matteo berrettini, seeded number 8 of the tournament, who will return to the courts after retiring two months ago due to injury at the Australian Open against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Valencian Pedro Martinez had to leave due to physical problems compared to the American Tommy paul when the match marched 4-1 in the first set against the tennis player from Alzira. Pedro Martinez He noticed the great wear he made in the previous one, in which he succumbed to the Argentine Federico Delbonis in almost 3 hours of the game, and was beaten back by the loss of the French Gaël monfils.

The australian John millman won his debut in Monaco against the young Frenchman Ugo Umbert (6-3 and 6-3) in a game that lasted one hour and twenty-three minutes. In the second round, the winner of the match that faces the Chilean will await him. Christian Garin and the canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is trained by Toni Nadal (uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal).

Russian Aslan Karátsev defeated Lorenzo Musetti, 19 years old and past ATP 250 sensation from Sardinia, by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes.