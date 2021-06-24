Davidovich retires in Eastbourne five days from Wimbledon

06/23/2021 at 5:57 PM CEST

The Spanish Alejandro Davidovich withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament, prelude to Wimbledon, after the loss of the first set against the Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

Davidovich, who already suffered physical problems at Roland Garros, where he reached the quarter-finals, had to receive medical attention for muscle discomfort and, finally, after losing the first set in the tiebreaker, he retired.

The man from Malaga has suffered this setback five days before the Wimbledon tournament begins, where the junior won in 2017.