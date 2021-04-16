Davidovich retires due to injury and Tsitsipas goes to semifinals

The big day of Alexander Davidovich It ended in the worst possible way, with the Malaga player having to leave the track due to a left thigh injury.

At 21 he was celebrating his first appearance in the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 ATP, the safe entry into the world top-50 from his 58th place prior to his good performance on the clay of Monte Carlo. However, he had discomfort in his left thigh, which worsened and left him out early.

He decided to retire when the Greek Stefanos Tstisipas, 22 years old and No. 5 ATP, had won the first set, 7-5, in a now. The man from Malaga tried it, who at 3-3 requested the presence of the physiotherapist to evaluate the reason for so much pain in his leg.

Alejandro Davidovich lamenting the misfortune of the injury

Davidovich declined the bandage but decided to continue testing despite the warning that he was in danger of worsening the injury. The Marbella is signed up next week to Gothic.

After a six-minute break, Jorge Aguirre’s pupil rushed his options by making the ‘break, 4-3 up, but it was more the’ luck of the lame man ‘, the bewilderment also of the rival, than the real thing. Davidovich couldn’t take any more, risking the maximum but without options to fight such a powerful adversary and exposing himself to a greater evil.

Alejandro Davidovich, attended

Stefanos Tsitsipas is doing his best Monte Carlo. It debuted in the quarterfinals, it will do so in the semifinals, against the winner of the duel between the executioner of Novak Djokovic, the British Dan Evans, and the Belgian David Goffin.