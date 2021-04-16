Davidovich retires due to injury after losing first set to Tsitsipas

04/16/2021 at 12:44 PM CEST

EFE

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth seed of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, qualified for the semifinals after the withdrawal of his quarterfinal rival, the Spanish Alexander Davidovich, which had been imposed by 7-5 in the first round.

Davidovich injured his left thigh as the scoreboard reflected a three-game tie. Until then he had made a good profit from his parallel setback and had taken the initiative of the match, without being daunted by the fifth player in the world.

After the sixth game, the Malaga player requested the services of the physiotherapist, who examined and massaged his leg while Davidovich he made gestures of pain. Despite this, he returned to the track and then broke the Greek’s service, which had cooled during the interruption.

Tsitsipas He immediately returned the coin to the Spaniard (5-4), physically depleted and who resorted to the left-overs to save himself traveling on the track. After losing the set 7-5, Davidovich, 58 of the ATP classification, opted for retirement.

Davidovich reached the second round of the Marbella tournament last week, while Tsitsipas it reached the fourth in Miami. The Greek’s rival in the semifinals will be the winner of the match between the Belgian David Goffin and the british Daniel evans, who eliminated the world number one, the Serbian, in the eighth Novak Djokovic.