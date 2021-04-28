Davidovich meets Humbert in Estoril rooms

The Spanish Alexander Davidovich beat the French this Wednesday Jeremy chardy in two sets (6-1, 6-2), in 55 minutes, to access the quarterfinals of the Estoril.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, ranked 48th in the ATP rankings, once again prevailed over the French tennis player whom he had already beaten, in this same scenario two years ago, in the only previous confrontation between the two on the circuit.

The Spanish tennis player will seek the semifinals against the also French Ugo Humbert, who needed three sets to overcome Italian Marco Cecchinato (6-4, 3-6 and 6-3).

In addition, the day saw the victory of the South African Kevin Anderson against the Spanish Roberto Carballés (6-3 and 7-6 (4)) and the Croatian Marin Cilic against the Portuguese Nuno Borges in three sets (6-7 (5), 6 -4 and 6-4).

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipás, fifth in the ATP ranking, was the last winner of the tournament that was held in 2019, when he beat Argentine Pablo Cuevas. In 2020 the Open was not played due to the pandemic.