Davidovich makes his debut in the world top-50 with defeat

Alexander Davidovich (48th) has released its status as a new world top-50 with a defeat in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy.

The 21-year-old Spanish tennis player has lost in the 1st round against the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, 23 years old and No. 42 in the ranking, another young man eager to continue progressing on the ATP circuit: 2-6, 7-5 and 6-2 after 1h.31 ‘of play.

Davidovich arrived in Barcelona with a double sensation, a positive one because he reached the quarterfinals last week in the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 and another more doubtful because he had to retire due to injury after losing the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas, ultimately the champion.

The man from Malaga beat Alex De Miñaur, Matteo Berrettini and Lucas Pouille in Monte Carlo to demonstrate his potential on clay.

The junior title on the grass of Wimbledon announced in 2017 another value of Spanish tennis, Davidovich, that little by little he is corroborating the expectations placed on him beyond the setback suffered in Barcelona.