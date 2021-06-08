Davidovich left Queen’s after his great performance at Roland Garros

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina He culminated a few hours ago with the best week of his career. Although he fell in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros against Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1, the bad news for the Spaniard is an injury in the back area, which deprived him of being at 100 % in the match against the German. In that sense, decided to get off the Queen’s ATP 500 to try to get to Wimbledon in the best way possible, where he was consecrated Junior champion in 2017.

Queen’s update:

OUT: Davidovich Fokina

IN: Chardy

Next: Lopez – Entry List Updates (@EntryLists) June 8, 2021