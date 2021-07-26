Davidovich is delighted and could face Djokovic in the round of 16

Imperial performance of Alexander Davidovich in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, where he has already managed to get into the round of 16 after beating 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-3 a player always complicated as John millman, and much more in hot and humid conditions like those experienced in the Dutch capital. The young Spanish tennis player recovered from the moral blow that was losing his serve with 5-4 in favor in the second set, and ended up full of confidence. Your next opponent will be Novak Djokovic or Struff.