Alejandro Davidovich He was the guest of this Friday at Confinad @ s. The 20-year-old Spanish tennis player analyzed his current situation due to the pandemic and also the future.

Current situation: “I have tried to keep my mind busy. I’ve done as a gardener, I’ve taken more care of the cats, cleaned the house thoroughly… when the landlord sees it, he won’t know what is his. ”

What do you do during quarantine?: “I am not watching many series, especially I am playing FIFA a lot with my friends. I don’t see many series or movies, at most one chapter a day. I prefer to do other things, I am very active and I prefer to do other things. Now as I can also go out to exercise in the morning and afternoon, it makes me spend the day easier. I have also read a lot ”.

Quarantine anecdote: “I blew up a play controller when I lost a game. I am very competitive (laughs). Yesterday, for example, I was playing Parcheesi with my girlfriend and two friends and I lost and deleted the application and left the group (laughs). ”

Physical objective: “My challenge is to maintain weight. I know that by training I will return to my weight, but I do not want to go up much and I am trying to maintain myself.

I wish after quarantine: “What I most miss is taking a racket and hitting it, which I haven’t done for two months. Now I am going with the coach to the beach and shading, but not playing. It seems that on Monday we can, but we will have to see. Our club is in a hotel and we may have to find another “

Relationship with the family at a distance: “I would especially like to see my mother. That is the first thing I want to do. Then see my family and friends. Before I pick up a racket, I want to see them. It is true with my mother that I talk a lot from a distance. With so much travel it is difficult and I have a good relationship with her and we have been very in touch. ”

As you imagine the future: “We are not going to be this year like before. It will be something we have never experienced. Everything will open up a little, but it will be complicated. ”

Next competition: “Being training all year without knowing if you are going to compete is difficult … Although we are all the top Spanish (up to the TOP100) organizing several tournaments. Since we will not be able to leave Spain to continue playing. We are seeing how we will do it, as well as doubles, in addition to playing quality matches having a good time. ”

Vaccines to replay: “When it all started, I was pessimistic and I thought we wouldn’t be playing again all year, but maybe they’ll get a shot sooner. Our sport is very global and all countries must be open. I think that if you are healthy you don’t have to get vaccinated ”.

Australian Open 2020: “It was the year before and I lost, but then I qualified for the main draw. I knew he was a very aggressive and fast opponent, he had beaten me last year, but throughout the game he let me go. In the end I finished better physically and that was the key. Playing five sets is difficult at first, but that was the key there. ”

Next-Gen Standards: “It’s hard to change sets and advantages, but for example the hawk’s eye I really liked. The referee can fail and the machine cannot. Also, I think coaching doesn’t hurt anyone. The worst thing is that there are no ball boys, because there is no time to recover and rest if you have to go for the ball ”.

Wimbledon: “I would like to repeat and repeat the junior title, but in the majors. When I remember what happened it was incredible. The day of the final was very fast, when I opened my eyes I was having dinner. It was very exciting and I really enjoyed it. “

ATP Points: “The fair thing I think is to start in January again, to unfreeze it, because now it is very complicated since in tennis you always defend and in this way it is not possible.”

Future objective: “The goal this year was to be in the top 50 and more long-term in the Top 10.”

Your best match: “The victory against Monfils. I have always had him very high and winning that game was incredible. I was very excited and when he was rambling he was smiling because he didn’t think I was playing against him. But once the game started, I changed the chip and put myself on top. Monfils is someone very electric, what he does with his flexibility and speed nobody on the circuit does. ”

Kyrgios: “He messes with her on the track, but he’s a good person. If he is involved, he has a great level ”.

Referrer: “Djokovic, I think he has done great things, also because of the competition with Nadal and Federer, although I think that playing I look more like Nalbandián.

The hardest thing about being a tennis player: “Not having a life like the rest. It is contradictory, because I like what I do and I find it enjoyable, but you miss family and friends, whom I hardly see. The worst thing for me is not being able to stay at home as much as you want ”.

His worst hit during games: “I think I have a good serve, but in games I get nervous and I don’t get it the same as in training.”