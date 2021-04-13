Davidovich gives the surprise; Bautista and Carreño assert their favoriti

04/13/2021 at 7:37 PM CEST

Alejandro Davidovich gave the surprise by defeating (7-5 ​​and 6-3) the Italian Matteo Berrettini, seed number 8 of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo, in a very complete and intense match of the Malaga tennis player, who will face in the second round final to the winner of the duel between the French Lucas Pouille and the Australian Alexei Popyrin.

With this victory, Davidovich regains his good feelings after a bittersweet performance at the ATP 250 in Marbella where he fell 6-1, 6-3 against Belarusian Iliá Ivashka.

Roberto Bautista, seeded number 9 of the tournament, tIt also started with an uncomplicated victory (6-2 and 7-5) against the American Taylor Fritz and will be measured against the American Tommy Paul in the second round.

Pablo Carreño, seed number 12 of the tournament, showed his good form with a victory against Italian Stefano Travaglia 7-5, 7-6 (4) and will face Russian Karen Khachanov in the second round.

Albert Ramos fell to Italian Jannik Sinner, number 22 in the ATP ranking, (6-3 and 6-4) in a match lasting one hour and twenty-five minutes after a good performance in the past ATP 250 in Marbella, where he was defeated in the semifinals against Pablo Carreño.

Pablo Andújar lost to Australian Alexei Popyrin by 0-6, 6-2 and 7-6 (3) in a match that the Cuenca tennis player started like a cyclone, but it was diluted as the passage of the sets.

This Wednesday will be the expected debut of Rafael Nadal, in the land of Monte Carlo, against the Argentine Federico Delbonis, who prevails 4-0 in their particular matches, two on clay and two on the fast track.