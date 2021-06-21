Davidovich confirms that he will play doubles with Carreño at the Olympic Games

Alexander Davidovich He will face his first Olympic appearance with great enthusiasm and will try to make the most of it. In words collected by Ubitennis, the young tennis player from Malaga has confirmed that he will not only play the individual tournament in Tokyo, but will also play the doubles game in a pair Pablo Carreño. The two Spanish tennis players will be the great hopes of Spanish tennis in a few Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 in which the absences of Nadal and Bautista have greatly diminished the possibilities of the national delegation.